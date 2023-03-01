Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 226.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLPFY. UBS Group cut their target price on Teleperformance from €430.00 ($457.45) to €410.00 ($436.17) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €375.00 ($398.94) to €360.00 ($382.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.63. 25,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,011. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.75. Teleperformance has a 1-year low of $90.46 and a 1-year high of $199.08.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

