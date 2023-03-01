Telsey Advisory Group Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

URBN traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 1,233,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

