Telsey Advisory Group Increases Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.
Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %
URBN traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.47. 1,233,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
