Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Zevia PBC’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zevia PBC in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevia PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

ZVIA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Zevia PBC has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $240.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVIA. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,250,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 944,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 390,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 288,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,254,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,123,504.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,758.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,277,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,517,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,254,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,123,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

