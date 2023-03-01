Terra Price Hits $1.72 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Terra has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $388.60 million and approximately $40.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00007319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 225,674,766 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

