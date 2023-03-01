Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $2,121,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

TSLA stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,393,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,788,188. The company has a market cap of $641.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average is $206.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 303 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

