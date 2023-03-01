Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. Tether has a total market cap of $70.98 billion and $34.67 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.46 or 0.00424266 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,723.03 or 0.28677563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Tether

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,968,428,830 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.