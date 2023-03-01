Tevano Systems (OTC:TEVNF) Stock Price Up 56.5%

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (OTC:TEVNF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 56.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 17,210 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 7,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Tevano Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

About Tevano Systems



Tevano Systems Holdings Inc develops and sells electronics products. It offers Health Shield, an AI-driven electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

