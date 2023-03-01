Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Tezos has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $24.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007319 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 950,411,462 coins and its circulating supply is 928,999,161 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

