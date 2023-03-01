TFI International (TSE:TFII) Shares Up 0.6%

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$169.73 and last traded at C$167.46. 221,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 222,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$166.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$141.50.

TFI International Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$151.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$140.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Insider Activity at TFI International

About TFI International

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total value of C$3,588,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$612,966,538.03. In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total transaction of C$3,588,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$612,966,538.03. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$145.52 per share, with a total value of C$4,365,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,020,471.05. Insiders bought a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 in the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

