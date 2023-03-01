The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Plans Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($45.94) to GBX 3,992 ($48.17) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Dividend History for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

