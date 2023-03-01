The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 151,304 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.22% of Boeing worth $155,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.5 %

Boeing stock traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $204.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

