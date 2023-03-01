The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Community Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Community Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Financial to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010. The firm has a market cap of $225.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Community Financial by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

