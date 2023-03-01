The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Short Interest Up 162.5% in February

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Coretec Group Stock Performance
The Coretec Group stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Coretec Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
The Coretec Group Company Profile
