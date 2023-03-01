The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crypto Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRCW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,985. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
About Crypto
