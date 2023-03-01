The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) to “Neutral”

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KURRY stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Kuraray has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

