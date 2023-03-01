The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) to “Neutral”

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Kuraray Price Performance
Shares of KURRY stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. Kuraray has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00.
About Kuraray
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kuraray (KURRY)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.