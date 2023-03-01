The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SJM. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

SJM opened at $147.89 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 394.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

