The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.75

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON LWDB traded up GBX 7 ($0.08) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 854 ($10.31). The company had a trading volume of 177,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 812.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 760.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,611.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. Law Debenture has a 52 week low of GBX 649 ($7.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 856 ($10.33).

In related news, insider Trish Houston purchased 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £2,836.91 ($3,423.33). In other news, insider Claire Finn purchased 2,576 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 772 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.72 ($23,997.49). Also, insider Trish Houston purchased 367 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £2,836.91 ($3,423.33). 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

