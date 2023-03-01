The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.09

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,023.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Douglas McTaggart acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.78 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,600.00 ($64,594.59). 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lottery Company Profile

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under The Lott and Keno brand names. The company operates through a network of approximately 7,200 retail points, as well as digitally. The Lottery Corporation Limited was formerly known as Tattersall's Holdings Limited.

