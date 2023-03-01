The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,930. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average is $159.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

