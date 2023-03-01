The Sandbox (SAND) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002983 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $127.21 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Sandbox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

