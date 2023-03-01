The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,756,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 164,291 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $171,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574,951. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

