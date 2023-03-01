The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,098 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 6.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.2 %

DIS traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $98.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,627,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,154,367. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $148.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.