The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 19.30

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.23) per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Weir Group Stock Up 6.3 %

LON WEIR traded up GBX 119 ($1.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,018 ($24.35). 965,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,541. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,312 ($15.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,072 ($25.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,784.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,654.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.10. The company has a market cap of £5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,079.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($23.89) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.93) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.53) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,024.29 ($24.43).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.