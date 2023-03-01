Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.94.

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,230. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Thoughtworks has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

