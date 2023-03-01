Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Trading Down 1.9 %

TWKS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,784. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.