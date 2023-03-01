Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

TWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens AG bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth about $246,109,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after acquiring an additional 441,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,374,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

