Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.
TWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.
Thoughtworks Price Performance
Shares of TWKS stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
