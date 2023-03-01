Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Till Capital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $4.02 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. Till Capital has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.20.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

