TNC Coin (TNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $647.63 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $647.63 million and $175,550.03 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.11126264 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $164,563.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

