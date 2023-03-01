TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TODGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TOD’S in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TOD’S Price Performance

TOD’S stock remained flat at $33.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.