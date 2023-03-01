TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Down 2.2%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.44 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.27). 45,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 438,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.28).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.26. The company has a market cap of £22.42 million, a P/E ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 2.09.

TPXimpact Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. TPXimpact’s dividend payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPXimpact

TPXimpact Company Profile

In other news, insider Steve Winters bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £26,500 ($31,977.80). 39.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

