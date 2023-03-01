Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 25,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 12,256 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

HP Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,337 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $175,923,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $151,025,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

