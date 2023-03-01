TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Update

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, a growth of 104.5% from the January 31st total of 463,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Rating ) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

