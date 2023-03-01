Trican Well Service Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira expects that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.97.

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.43 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$2.66 and a 12-month high of C$4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$794.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

