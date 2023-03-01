Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

