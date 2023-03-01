Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
Featured Articles
