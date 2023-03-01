Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.74

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.74 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 90.80 ($1.10). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 94 ($1.13), with a volume of 104,382 shares changing hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £36.27 million, a PE ratio of 854.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.