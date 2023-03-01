Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,932,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,806 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.45% of Truist Financial worth $258,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.49. 3,330,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $61.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

