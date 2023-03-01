TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-607 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.43 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.38-$2.71 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on TTEC to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.71.
Shares of TTEC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.50. The company had a trading volume of 87,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,870. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. TTEC has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $88.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
