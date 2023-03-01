Tyson Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 40,468 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 445% compared to the average daily volume of 7,431 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
Insider Activity at Tyson Foods
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods Price Performance
NYSE TSN remained flat at $59.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,844,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $99.54.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
