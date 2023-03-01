Tyson Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 40,468 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 445% compared to the average daily volume of 7,431 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,952,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,220,000 after buying an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,602,000 after buying an additional 603,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,914,000 after buying an additional 454,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN remained flat at $59.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,844,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

