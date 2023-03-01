Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 697.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after buying an additional 792,440 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.0 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. 114,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,787. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.