Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.17

Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and traded as high as $25.60. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,410 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Further Reading

