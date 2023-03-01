Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Sells $532,500.00 in Stock

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $207.99. 2,757,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,470. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.