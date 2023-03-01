Uniswap Market Cap Tops $5.18 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $5.18 billion and approximately $95.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $6.80 or 0.00028884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.57 or 0.00414435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014176 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004236 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.75092555 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 619 active market(s) with $99,180,320.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.