Uniswap Market Capitalization Hits $5.17 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.78 or 0.00028837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and approximately $91.13 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.13 or 0.00413145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000840 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017641 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.75092555 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 619 active market(s) with $99,180,320.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.