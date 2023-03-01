Unisync (TSE:UNI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 1,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Unisync Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Unisync Company Profile

Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.

