United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 44,460 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,460 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 679,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.99. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.32.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
