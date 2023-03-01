United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 8,834 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.76. 122,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,594. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

