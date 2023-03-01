United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 57,998 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,402 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,686,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 327.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,986,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,148,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

