United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.60 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,404,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,980,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 169,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,361 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. 2,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,591. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

