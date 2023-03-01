United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 17,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor Company Profile

TM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

