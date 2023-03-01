United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,517 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. 385,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,472. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.39. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.